Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage: ''Forever to Go''

by Pamela Avila | Sun., May. 24, 2020 4:47 PM
KimYe are celebrating another year of marriage.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed six years ago today and they have "forever to go," wrote the mother-of-four on Instagram in an anniversary post.
"Until the end," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, alongside two throwback pics of the couple.
The KUWTK star also shared a couple of snapshots of her wedding day on her Instagram Stories with the same heartfelt caption. The Kar-Jenner clan matriarch Kris Jenner also took to her Instagram to wish the couple a happy anniversary, "Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️ @kimkardashian #KanyeWest."
As fans may recall, the two said "I Do" in a lavish wedding at the historic Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.
The couple was joined by their closest family and friends as well as their eldest daughter, North West.
Since then, the two have proved time and time again that they're head over heels for each other.
In a 2013 interview for BBC, Kanye gushed about Kim giving him "everything." He said, "Family time—it's what Kim gave me. She gave me everything. She gave me a family. She gave me a support system."
The two have gone on to welcome three more children to their family: Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West.
Ahead of popping the big question to Kim, Kanye gushed about his future bride to be.
"I'm so happy to be with her, to live this life together, and—with our relationship with God—to be able to live forever in heaven together," the 42-year-old 808's & Heartbreak artist said. "And also to raise a strong family that communicates truth and beauty, and we have a good time while doing it by just being creative...I love that fact that God has put her in my life—every single day."
Scroll through our gallery below to relive KimYe's beautiful wedding album!
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye tie the knot in Florence in May 2014.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye mosey through Tuscany hand-in-hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim does an elegant twirl for the camera while Kanye looks on with adoration.
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye and Kim share a picture-perfect kiss.
Nabil Elderkin
The couple shows off their gorgeous wedding attire against the sprawling Tuscan landscape.
Nabil Elderkin
Virgil Abloh and friends crowd around Kanye on his and Kim's special day.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye are caught giggling sweetly while walking hand-in-hand.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim and Kanye are pictured side-by-side in their wedding attire, holding hands.
Nabil Elderkin
Kim stuns in this lovely shot of her wedding veil in full swing.
Nabil Elderkin
Views! Views! Views!
Nabil Elderkin
Kim's Givenchy wedding gown hangs beside a matching version for daughter North West.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim is a fairy tale bride-to-be in this gorgeous shot from hair and makeup before the ceremony.
Nabil Elderkin
Kanye and guest Rich Wilkerson Jr. are photographed strolling the ceremony grounds ahead of the wedding.
Nabil Elderkin
Scott Disick helps a fellow guest with his bow tie before the ceremony.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
"This was my wedding day almost 5 years ago in Italy. We flew in from Paris and our glam was rushed as we were trying to make it on time!" Kim wrote on Instagram in honor of her Kanye's fifth anniversary.
Kanye has a quiet moment with pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. before the ceremony.
Kanye surprised Kim by having Italian star tenor Andrea Bocelli serenade the wedding party. He sang "Ave Maria" as Kim walked down the aisle, as well as his hit "Con te partirò."
Kardashian, seen here at her final dress fitting at the Givenchy atelier in Paris with Riccardo Tisci, wore a bespoke gown for the ceremony at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. "She seemed very calm and confident," Philip Wolff, who trimmed the bride's hair before she jetted to Europe, told E! News. "Excited, for sure. Not nervous, no."
The couple locked lips after pastor Rich Wilkerson, Jr. pronounced them man and wife. "I feel blessed to have my new son and his family as part of ours," matriarch Kris Jenner told E! News after Kimye's nupitals.
The wedding cost a reported $2.8 million—and that doesn't include the week in Paris! Celebrity guests included LaLa Anthony, Jonathan Cheban, Blac Chyna, Brittny Gastineau, John Legend, Jaden Smith, Chrissy Teigen and Tyga.
Right after swapping vows, Kim and Kanye went to the roof of the Forte di Belvedere for photos. This is the first pic of them with North as a married couple.
After saying "I do," Kanye chats with mother-in-law Kris Jenner and his many sisters-in-law in a sun-dappled room at the Forte di Belvedere.
Kardashian changed into a Balmain mini for the reception. "It was a magnificent evening, unforgettable," Florentine designer Ermanno Scervino tells E! News of Kimye's wedding. "I wish Kim and Kanye that the beauty of Florence will remain forever in their hearts."
The rapper kisses his wife on the cheek inside the photo booth.
The two got a little naughty.
The newlyweds wore matching leather jackets and posed for pictures inside a photo booth. Later, West gave a wedding speech that lasted about 20 minutes. At one point, he called the Kardashians an "industry" and "the most remarkable people of our time" who can "make the world a better place."
