Selena Gomez Delivers Moving Message to Immigrant Students Graduating This Year

Hats off!

2020 might be one for the books, especially for graduating students who are having ceremonies in the comfort of their homes. Like many before, graduation meant sharing that special moment their classmates, teachers, coaches, family members and more.

But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the traditional event is being held virtually. Despite these circumstances, most of the 2020 ceremonies are proving to be unforgettable.

Case in point: Selena Gomez surprised graduating immigrant students during Define American's YouTube livestream on Saturday. The 27-year-old songstress shared a heartwarming and moving message to those finishing high school and college.

"Congratulations to all the immigrads! I know that this is a virtual ceremony, but it is very real. And it's very real to all the families, and all of you and your communities," Selena expressed during the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement.

"I want you guys to know that you matter. And that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," she continued.