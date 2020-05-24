Why Fans Are Upset at John Krasinski Over His Some Good News Show

by Derek Scancarelli | Sun., May. 24, 2020 12:36 PM
A few of John Krasinski fans feel like they've heard some bad news...
On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actor's feel-good show, Some Good News, was licensed to ViacomCBS after a "massive bidding war."
The outlet reported that while Krasinski would stay on as an executive producer, he would no longer be anchoring the popular web series. At this time, it's unclear exactly where the show will air.
"Wow who can believe when we started this thing together we all just wanted good news to be more fully represented in our everyday lives. And now? You quite literally ARE the good news!" 40-year-old Krasinski wrote on Twitter. "Thanks to you, SGN lives on, joining the ranks of this historic news network! See you all soon!"
But the announcement wasn't met with entirely positive feedback. Many fans of the show—which was created to share positivity amidst the coronavirus pandemic— found the business transaction antithetical to the very spirit of the show.
And Twitter reacted swiftly.
"So he made 8 YouTube videos comprised largely of unpaid contributions from fans, sold the brand to a major conglomerate, and isn't even going to make it anymore?" One fan tweeted. "Just cashed out? Does this rub anyone else the wrong way, kinda?"
Another fan wrote: "You are profiting off Some Good News!?! I bought you hook, line and sinker... believed you were just trying to bring goodness to light. Going from YouTube (free) to a pay service...so disappointed...sellout!!!"
"I can't believe you sold it," one disappointed fan tweeted. "It's not about the good news, it's about the profit."
"This will lose the heart of SGN and become just another corporate money making watered down version of what it once was," decried another.
While The Office actor hasn't directly addressed some fans' negative feedback, the official Some Good News Twitter account has been replying to fans with concerns.
"We are going to be free and available on multiple platforms. SGN lives on and we hope you come with us," the show's verified account tweeted.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Krasinski was hesitant in the face of a landslide of offers to buy the show, which rolled in shortly after its debut. Currently, Some Good News' YouTube channel has over 70 million views and 2.58 million subscribers.
In its eight episode run, Some Good News had a bounty of viral moments, like Krasinski and his wife, Emily Blunt surprising healthcare workers, reuniting the cast of The Office for a wedding ceremony and recruiting Billie Eilish and the Jonas Brothers for a virtual prom. Krasinski even convincedBrad Pitt to report the weather.
While many fans have jumped to conclusions about the currently undisclosed finances of the Some Good News deal, many are hoping Krasinski will announce that profits will go towards COVID-19 relief efforts.
