Hilary Duff Addresses "Disgusting" Accusations Made Against Her On Twitter

Hilary Duff isn't here for the nonsense.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, the Lizzie McGuire alum found herself trending on Twitter. However, it was for the most bizarre and slanderous reasons.

Many on the social media platform accused Duff of partaking in sex trafficking after she shared an Instagram Story of her kids' photos. It's important to point out that there has been no evidence of these claims against the actress.

So what sparked these allegations? The 32-year-old star recently shared a video on Stories, which has now been deleted. In the clip, she showed a picture of her son—Luca Cruz (8)—laying down nude. However, she covered up his body parts in her video.

"Someone pointed out on Instagram that I did a nude of him, which I did, so we covered that up with sticker," she said in her clip, which was captured by a Twitter user.