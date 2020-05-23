Hailey Bieber Recalls the Time She Snuck Out to Go On a Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is taking a walk down memory lane.

The 23-year-old star gave fans more insight into her relationship and marriage with Justin Bieber. On Friday night, the two lovebirds recorded a Facebook Live session at their house, and let their followers ask them anything.

During their live video, Hailey shared cute tidbits about the first time she and the 26-year-old pop star kissed, which also happened to be the same night that she snuck out of her house to go on a date with her now husband.

"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together," she remembered of their special moment.

Adding, "[Justin] asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like, 'Absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that's not happening.'"