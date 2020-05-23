Hailey Bieber Recalls the Time She Snuck Out to Go On a Date With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber is taking a walk down memory lane.
The 23-year-old star gave fans more insight into her relationship and marriage with Justin Bieber. On Friday night, the two lovebirds recorded a Facebook Live session at their house, and let their followers ask them anything.
During their live video, Hailey shared cute tidbits about the first time she and the 26-year-old pop star kissed, which also happened to be the same night that she snuck out of her house to go on a date with her now husband.
"The first time we kissed, we were in New York and we had gone to dinner together," she remembered of their special moment.
Adding, "[Justin] asked me to go get sushi with him and I called my parents to ask them if I could go and they said no. They were like, 'Absolutely not, you're not going to hang out with Justin by yourself, that's not happening.'"
Hailey explained that her sister, Alaia Baldwin, did what older sisters do: covered for her.
"My older sister covered for me and was like, 'Oh yeah, she's gonna sleep over at my apartment and it's all good.' She covered for me and we went to dinner and didn't get caught," the 23-year-old star shared.
The couple's date night proved to be unforgettable! Hailey recalls her and Justin having their first kiss after dinner.
"We were just hanging and we went back to watch a movie and we kissed," she said.
Sometimes, it pays to break the rules!
Fast forward to September 2018, and the two got married at a New York City courthouse. A year later, they would celebrate their wedding for a second time, but with close family and friends witnessing their union in a romantic South Carolina ceremony.