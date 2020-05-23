Terrace House Star and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dead at 22

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., May. 23, 2020 7:56 AM
It's a sad day for the world of entertainment and wrestling.
Hana Kimura, who was best known as a professional wrestler and a star on the Netflix reality TV show Terrace House, has passed away. She was 22 years old.
On Friday night, Stardom Wrestling confirmed her death with a sentimental message on Twitter.
"Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends," their statement read on social media.
In closing, they wrote, "We appreciate your support during this difficult time."
At this time, Hana's cause of death hasn't been revealed.
However, fans of the Japanese star have shared their heartache over her loss and expressed their concern prior to her passing. Many grew worried after Hana shared cryptic messages on Twitter, which have now been deleted, according to The Washington Post. Her last Instagram post also drew attention from her followers.
"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead," she said on Twitter, per the publication. "Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry."
The news outlet also reports she uploaded images of slashed wrists and referred to hate messages on social media.
Additionally, her last Instagram post, which she shared about a day ago, showed her looking down at her cat with a caption that read: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."
In light of the Terrace House star's passing, many in the reality TV and pro wrestling community have shared their heartache.
American pro wrestler Tessa Blanchard wrote, "It absolutely breaks my heart how cruel people can be on social media. It was an amazing honor to know Hana Kimura. She was an amazing girl with the kindest soul and immense passion and work ethic. I'm at a loss of words over this tragedy. Rest In Peace my friend."
"She was bullied to death. if you partook in any of this, don't you EVER call yourself a wrestling fan," WWE star Simone G Johnson shared. "Rest in peace."
"Distraught. I don't even know what to say or feel. Numb. I can't express it. RIP Hana Kimura," U.K. wrestler Jamie Hayer expressed. "Such a wonderful human being. The gaijin helper. All the potential. A beautiful soul. Kind. I just can't even put in to f—ing words how upsetting this is. I hope you found peace."
Wrestler, Sü Yüng wrote and added a photo of her and Hana, "I will always love and miss you, my friend. You are my little sister. The Swanns send our love and condolences to Hana Kimura, her family, and loved ones. I will never forget you. So much I want to say... my heart is broken."
"F bullies. Y'all need to wake up.. these are REAL people. Not just characters in a TV show, movie or whatever. Tragic," WWE star Dakota Kai shared. "RIP Hana. Gone too soon."
At this time, there it's unknown if and when a memorial service will be held for Hana.
