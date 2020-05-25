Happy National Wine Day! Check Out These 10 Celebrities Who Have Their Own Delicious Lines

Cheers!

Today is National Wine Day, so we're popping corks with some of our favorite celebrity-owned wine brands to celebrate the occasion.

Today is the perfect time to enjoy the Memorial Day Weekend weather on your balcony or while having a movie marathon from the comfort of your couch, and these delicious wines are the perfect complement for any plan.

If you're in the mood for a bubbly, fruity option, you may want to pick up Nicki Minaj's Myx Fusions or Bethenny Frankel's low-cal peach-infused Skinnygirl moscato.

Or, perhaps you are a fan of rosé (which, who isn't) and you'll reach for a glass of John Legend LVE line or Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Miraval Côtes de Provence rosé.

And, if you have anything to celebrate, you can also go big with Jay-Z's luxury Armand de Brignac champagne brand, whose metallic-plated bottles are perfect for any Instagram picture.