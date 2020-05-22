Watch Antoni Porowski Realize His Celebrity Family Feud Mistake Way Too Late

Celebrity Family Feud is back and that means two things: 1. Steve Harvey's reactions are also back and 2. We're in for a lot of celebrities zinging each other.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, get a look at some of the matches, including Queer Eye vs. Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, airing Sunday, May 31 on ABC. That's right, Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia and Jai Rodriguez are going up against Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Queer Eye season four hero Wesley Hamilton. The OG Queer Eye cast is playing for The Trevor Project, the new kids are playing for GLSEN.