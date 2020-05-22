Where Lori Loughlin Stands With Her Daughters After Pleading Guilty

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 22, 2020 2:28 PM
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters are fully supportive of their decision to plead guilty for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells E! News.
On Friday morning, the former Fuller House star and her husband appeared virtually before a judge and pleaded guilty multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. Both Lori and Mossimo are set to be sentenced on Aug. 21, a date that our source says could not come sooner for the publicly scorned couple.
"They were nervous and hopeful the judge would accept their plea," the insider reveals. "They are a disappointed they will have to wait another several months to find out their fate. They feel ready to get this over with and move on with their lives."
Describing Lori and Mossimo as "in limbo," the source says, "They would have preferred a decision today and to know when they can begin their sentence."
For now, we're told Lori is getting by with help from a "small bubble of trusted people," which includes daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
"The girls are with them all the time and behind them every step of the way," the source tells E! News. "They are supportive of their parents decision and want them to be able to move on with their lives."
According to prosecutors, the YouTube star, 20, and her older sister, 21, were fraudulently admitted to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits. Lori and Mossimo are accused of conspiring with William "Rick" Singer to secure Olivia and Bella's admission through various payments to the private college.
As part of the plea agreement, Lori is expected to get two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Under the terms of Mossimo's plea agreement, he's agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.
Their daughters have said little about the alleged crimes, but Olivia did wish Lori a Happy Mother's Day on Instagram this month.
"You are my best friend and have held my hand every day for 20 years making it look like motherhood is an easy job," she captioned a post seen by her 1.3 million followers. "You are one of a kind. I love you so so so much & cannot wait to give you all the love in the world today & forever. Thank you for being you. You are the most special person to me. I am so blessed to be your daughter and so proud to call you mom."
