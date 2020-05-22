Brie Bella's Birthday Post for "Lovely Soul" Daniel Bryan Will Make Your Day!

A sweet shout out.

On Friday, Brie Bella took to Instagram to wish husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) a happy birthday. As E! readers surely know, today (May 22) marks the WWE superstar's 39th birthday.

Of course, the social media-savvy Total Bellas star penned a loving tribute to her husband, a tribute that her 7.6 million Instagram followers are swooning over.

"Happy Birthday to my hubby @bryanldanielson," the pregnant reality TV star posted. "No better person to celebrate than this humble, sweet, hilarious, lovely soul. He's brighten [sic] my life is soooo many ways and watching him as a Dad is the most beautiful thing to see. Love you SweetFace, all the way to Neptune!!"

Brie and Bryan, who wed in April 2014, are parents to three-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. The Total Bellas twosome are also expecting a second child, due later this year.