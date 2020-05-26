Happy Birthday, Scott Disick! Celebrate By Looking at His & Kourtney Kardashian's Sweet Family Pics

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., May. 26, 2020 7:00 AM

Happy Birthday, Scott Disick!

As E! readers surely know, today (May 26) marks the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's 37th birthday. And while Lord Disick is a fan of the finer things, it's safe to say that his best gifts to-date have been his three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The Poosh.com founder and the Flip It Like Disick star are parents to Mason Disick (10), Penelope Disick (7) and Reign Disick (5)

Although Kourtney and Scott are no longer together, having split in 2015, they make a constant effort to co-parent their brood. Whether they're going on a family vacation or enjoying a dinner together, the Kardashian-Disick family knows a thing or two about quality time.

Most recently, Scott enjoyed a pool day with his sons and daughter. Per usual, the father of three took to his Instagram to document the fun family day.

So, in honor of Scott's birthday, be sure to take a look at these pool day pics and more sweet snaps below!

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, Kourtney and Scott's family photos:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Scott Disick, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Swimming Buddies

"Pool party," Scott wrote on this photo of Mason and Reign.

Scott Disick, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Just Like Mom

"Another day another poosh pose," the father of three quipped about his daughter.

Scott Disick, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Solo Swim

"I got 10 on it," Scott wrote alongside this playful snap of Reign. 

Scott Disick, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet P

"My little precious," the Flip It Like Disick star wrote.

Scott Disick, Kids, Instagram

Instagram

Pool Play

"My loves," Scott declared.

Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Let It Reign

The eldest Kardashian shared to Instagram this cute snap of her youngest son, Reign Disick

Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, TikTok

TikTok

Going Viral

Kourtney Kardashian and Mason Disick had a ton of fun goofing around on TikTok.

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Roots

In April, Kourtney shared photos from her family's trip to Armenia, captioning the photo, "While we stay home now, sharing another part of the world with my photos and story on our trip to Armenia, honoring our roots up on @poosh today."

Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Happy Holidays

Reign is rockin' around the Christmas tree(s) in this action shot shared to Instagram in December 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Disneyland Fans

"not sure who has more fun @disneyland #disneyland #HolidaysBeginHere"

Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Wyoming

Throwback! "Just two cowgirls loving life! #kuwtk," Khloe captioned this selfie from the family's Wyoming trip earlier this year, which played out during Sunday's
Kardashians season finale.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Reign Turns 5!

"My silly baby is 5 years old today," Kourtney shared on Saturday, Dec. 14. "Life has so much more meaning with this wild, sensitive boy who has shown me the world through such different eyes."

Mason Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Mason Turns 10!

Both of Kourtney and Scott's boys were born on December 14, but it was their eldest who celebrated double digits this past year. "Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you," his mom wrote on Instagram. 

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Resting Reign

Reign rests on Kourtney after a busy day planting trees.

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet Siblings

Penelope and Reign have a sweet sibling moment while at TreePeople in Los Angeles.

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

TreePeople Tots

"We spent our morning planting trees with @treepeople_org," Kourtney shares on Instagram. "Thank you @futureearth for including us in such a beautiful morning taking care of our Earth."

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Little Ones

Scott couldn't love his daughter and his dog more. "My little ones," he wrote online.

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Great Outdoors

Kourtney and her kids get some fresh air away from home! "We have everything we need," she wrote on Instagram. 

Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Santa Ynez

"A weekend away."

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Halloweekend

The Disick kids are all fall vibes in Kourtney's latest Instagram post, which sees Penelope and Reign enjoying pumpkin patches and horseback rides in Santa Ynez. 

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Honey

Penelope and her pup cuddle up for a picture! "baby [lion]," Kourtney wrote on Instagram. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Armenia

Jackie Nickerson

Family Baptism

"It was very special to be baptized alongside my children, my sister, my nieces and my nephews at Etchmiadzin Cathedral which is often considered the oldest cathedral in the world," Kourtney wrote, captioning a photo series shared to Instagram from the family's recent baptism in Armenia. 

Mason Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Fishing in Finland!

After Kourtney and Scott's family Finland trip aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Poosh founder shared a few personal snapshots from their April 2019 excursion. In this one, Mason and Reign try ice fishing!

Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

North Pole

Penelope and her little brother bundle up for outdoor activities in Santa Claus' home town

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Sweet Memories

Kourtney reminisces about her stay in Santa Margherita with Penelope and Reign. "happy place," she wrote on Instagram. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Scott Disick

The Guys

"Living my best life"

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Santa Margherita

Throwback to Italy! Photo by Penelope.

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Scott Disick

Listen Up, Dad!

Scott's youngest has something to say! "Talk to me reign," he captioned the photo. 

Reign Disick, Penelope Disick, North West, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Market Monday

"Anything I do with my kids is so much better because I get to experience it at least a little bit through their eyes."

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Plus One

"I love seeing the outfits he picks out."

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Golf Gals

They're back from Italy, but vacation isn't over yet for Kourt and Penelope! 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Dreamy

"Once upon a time in Portofino..."

Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Instagram

Instagram

Big Sis

Penelope holds her younger brother's hand while exploring Portofino. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick

Instagram

When in Italy

Just two gals kicking back on vacation! "Mamma," Kourtney captioned the photo on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram

Summer 2019

"Focus on what you love and what fulfills you."

Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Mother's Love

"I'm so in love with her," Kourtney wrote on Instagram in honor of Penelope's 7th birthday. "I can't believe she's 7. She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love."

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Scott Disick

Kick Back

Mason and Penelope are doing summer the right way! "My floating angels," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Kourtney Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Seafarers

Just Kourtney, Penelope and North serving looks on a boat in Costa Rica! 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick,

Instagram / Scott Disick

Beaming

How sweet are these two? "I use 2 post lots of pics of my cars, but now I post a lot of pics of my kids. I guess I found my real love and passion," Scott wrote on Instagram. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick,

Instagram / Scott Disick

Quality Time

Selfie time! Scott, Mason and Penelope pose for a quick photo en route to Water World. 

Penelope Disick, Instagram

Instagram / Scott Disick

Weekend Vibe

"Lazy day for p and her protector," Scott captioned this serene shot of his daughter chilling out on her dad's couch with the family dog.  

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Backseat Selfie

Penelope takes a ride with dad! 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Cuddles

Aw! Scott and Reign kick back on the couch. 

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Ahhh!

Penelope and her dad get silly for this selfie featuring something slimy and a matching pair of surprised faces. 

Scott Disick, Reign Disick, Family

Instagram / Scott Disick

Too Cool

Scott and Reign chill out on an outdoor lounge chair looking content as can be. 

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick,

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

A Sibling Swim

Mason, Penelope and Reign take a dip! "happy," Kourtney captioned the photo

Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick, Reign Disick

Instagram

Happy Place

Italy is more fun when you have your BFFs by your side!

Reign Disick

Instagram

Peace!

"Yes yall it's me reigny," Scott shared.

Don't forget to wish Scott a happy birthday on social media! We know we will.

