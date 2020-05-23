Watch Kris Jenner Spill Details About Her Sex Life With Corey Gamble!

Kris Jenner is experiencing a different kind of happy hour these days.

In this bonus clip from season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the famed momager turns to best friend Faye Resnick for advice regarding her insatiable sexual appetite. As fans of the show surely recall, Kris left daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shocked with talk of her frisky feelings.

"I don't know what's happening, but I think there's really something wrong with me," the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch relays in the new footage above. "Because, I'm always in the mood."

"You're such a bad girl! I'm so happy for you," her gal pal teases.

Despite Faye's gleeful response, Kris expresses concern that her desires for boyfriend Corey Gamble aren't "normal." In true best friend fashion, Faye declares, "Corey is the luckiest man in the world!"

"My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I'm a woman with hormones," Kris notes in a confessional. "So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she'll be the one to understand."

With Faye's full attention, Kris reveals that her beau is a "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Now that's a compliment!