Kristen Bell Defends Daughter Delta From "Humiliating" Diaper Comments

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 12:57 PM
Kristen Bell is standing up to the mommy-shamers out there.
On Friday, the Frozen star responded to backlash she had received on Twitter after revealing that she and Dax Shepard's 5-year-old daughter Delta wears diapers at night on #Momsplaining. After the episode aired, one Twitter user found the topic to be "humiliating" for the couple's youngest child and criticized her decision to publicize it.
"Why would @KristenBell relate this humiliating fact about her child, along with identifying details like her name?" the fan wrote. "Delta may not know about this yet, but she will: In the middle of a pandemic during her delicate formative years, her mom told the world she was still in diapers."
Coming to her daughter's defense, the mom of two tweeted back, "I also dont think its humiliating if ur kid wears diapers late. Everyone is different. My 5yr old wouldn't be embarrassed even if she was in diapers during the day! She's confident & goofy & doesn't see anything about her beautiful unique self something to apologize for. Xo."
But, this wasn't the last of their exchange. Seeing the Veronica Mars alum's tweet, the user replied, "My concern was chiefly about revealing such private information about a child to the world given your reach and fame; diapers at night may be normal for a five year old and maybe she'll indeed grow up to be totes whatevs about it," she wrote in one tweet.
The tweet was followed by another, saying: "I just know I was conscious enough at 5.5 that I wouldn't want that info out there without my express permission, and my mom wasn't famous and covered by the news. So I hope Delta agreed you could reveal her private body information on the world stage."
Awaiting Bell's response, the Twitter user also shared the star's Instagram post that featured a picture of the "opinion essay" her eldest daughter Lincoln had written her, which negatively characterized the way her famous mom communicates with her.
Accompanying the screenshot was the message: "Is this also about Delta? Because I may have had typical first grader complaints about my mom, but she never treated me in such a way it would have occurred to me to describe her like this. I hope Delta is good and well, but I do wonder if there's cause for concern."
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star then tweeted back, "And the opinion piece is my 7 yr old, who happens to be frisky and opinionated and strong and vibrant and I encourage her to speak up when she dislikes something- & Im proud of her for telling me shes upset with me! I want her to feel comfortable speaking up, always."
She then added, "But she also apologized for what she wrote later and we both laughed about it and I told her even when she has a disagreeable opinion I'm proud she stated it- it was actually a well structured argument(even though it was written during a tantrum!) Xoxo all love."
Seeing where Bell was coming from, the Twitter user shared that her parents had brought her up in a similar way and advised her to use caution when speaking to her girls.
Happy to be finding common ground, Bell wrote, "Your parents sound lovely theyve proven to have raised a sensitive and vocal confident woman and I hope to be as lucky :) I assure u when she wrote this she was using her voice to take out her frustrations- which I fully support- being in school at home is not her fav thing."
