These Adorable Amazon PJ Sets Are All Under $30

by Jesse Goldstone | Tue., May. 26, 2020 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's been a while since our normal clothes have seen the light of day. At this point, we've basically dedicated a pair of joggers for each day of the week. If you're like us and are looking to elevate the classic oversize tee, sweats, shorts, leggings rotation, then the pajama trend is perfect for WFH.
We've picked out some of our faves below. Shop away!
You've seen so many bloggers sport some sort of tropical PJ set 'fit at least once. And if tropical leaves aren't your vibe, there are so many more prints too, from floral to flamingoes to pineapples to lions! Textures range from satin to matte, and these jammies come in sizes X-Small through XXXX-Large.
This dreamy silky set comes in two shades of blue, one light and one dark, and will keep you cozy and chic all day! Available in sizes X-Small through X-Large.
This quintessential PJ set comes in over 10 colors and prints for you to feel chic and comfy! Available in sizes Small through XX-Large
Perfect for our petite babes out there. Instead of worrying about pants being too long, shorts are the perfect option to remain comfy and cozy. This sweet set comes in 13 colors and prints and sizes Small through XX-Large.
The classic PJ set but with shorts! If black isn't your color, there are 19 colorways and prints to choose from! Available in X-Small through X-Large.
This soft set is a nice alternative to the silky classic PJ where the fabric is stretchy AND breathable! This set comes in six colorways and sizes Small through XX-Large.
Still on the hunt for more loungewear? Shop the trend celebs are wearing at home or opt for the classic legging look.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?