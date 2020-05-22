Whitney Way Thore Splits From Fiancé Who Is Expecting Baby With Another Woman

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 22, 2020 11:00 AM

Whitney Thore, Instagram 2019

Instagram

Whitney Way Thore is pumping the breaks on her romance. 

On Thursday evening, the star of My Big Fat Fabulous Life shared an update on her relationship status with fiancé Chase Severino. As it turns out, they have parted ways for a reason many fans didn't see coming.

"Hey y'all. This is a really weird and uncomfortable thing to have to ‘announce' on social media, but as I get more questions and hear more rumors, I figured it was time," she wrote. "Chase and I are no longer engaged."

She continued, "After experiencing a lot of ups and downs and still living apart, Chase reconnected with a woman with whom he has had a long history. Chase recently told me this information and the fact that it had resulted in a pregnancy. Chase will be a father in October."

Despite the news, Whitney asked fans to be sensitive to the situation. She also asked followers to be kind.

Photos

Whitney Thore and Chase Severino's Cutest Pics

"I'm not interested in anything hateful being directed toward anyone," she added. "I would ask for privacy for all involved as we move on and focus on the future."

Chase would also address the split on Instagram writing, "I don't even know where/how to start. I am very excited to announce I am expecting a child in the fall. Please see Whitney's post for details." 

"I have nothing but love and respect for Whitney and our time together," he continued. "Thank you for always supporting us. As we now go our separate ways, I ask for privacy for Whitney, myself, and the mother of my child who wishes to remain anonymous."

Less than five months ago, news broke that the TLC star was engaged to Chase. In fact, they managed to keep the secret under wraps for nearly two months.

"Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I'm quite possibly the happiest woman alive," she shared in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. "It has been REAL hard to keep this a secret!" 

TLC also announced that their love story would be featured in the show's sixth season that kicked off in January.

"We can't wait to see the new season and watch as we hang out for the first time, go on our first date, fall in love, and make life-changing plans in Paris," she previously shared. "It has truly been a dream." Keep scrolling to see the couple in happier times. 

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Cheers to Love

Looks like these two hit the jackpot! "I love you, @severinbro7!" Whitney Thore shared on Instagram after enjoying a trip to the casino with Chase Severino.

Whitney Thore

@hopeleigh

Pretty in Paradise

"Love at first bite," Whitney shared on Instagram in a photo captured by Hope Leigh

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Party in Paris

"#champagne #maximeblin #maximeblinchampagne #archdetriomphe," Chase wrote on Instagram while traveling with his leading lady in France.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

XOXO

While visiting Paris, Chase and Whitney couldn't help but soak in all the sights and sounds of the famous city.

Whitney Thore

@hopeleigh

Paris PDA

Sometimes, you just can't help but show some affection—especially on the streets of Paris. 

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Look of Love

Whether traveling around the world or simply tanning in North Carolina, these two always have a great time. 

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

Travel Buds

"If you don't know, now ya know," Chase wrote on social media while visiting Lake Tahoe.

Whitney Thore, Chase Severino

Instagram

A Million Kisses

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. In this case, all that comes to mind is love!

Whitney Thore, Instagram 2019

Instagram

She Said Yes!

"Soooo, something happened!!! Whitney and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement!!" Chase revealed on Instagram. "The best part is everyone can experience our wild ride from friendship to dating to falling in love because you can tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life on your TVs!" 

Whitney Thore, Engagement Ring 2019

Instagram

Bling Bling!

Nicely done, Chase! Whitney showcases her stunning engagement ring after receiving a special proposal. Luckily, fans will be able to watch it on season six of My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Whitney Thore

@hopeleigh

Fairy-Tale Ending

With views like this, it's perfectly smart that Chase chose to say "I Do" in Paris! 

