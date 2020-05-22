Hailee Steinfeld Talks Sampling Annie Lennox & Nat Cole on New Album, Dickinson Season 2 & More!

Hailee Steinfeld just released new music, and there's much more to come.

The singer-songwriter and actress joined Scott Tweedie for HappE! Hour on Thursday evening, and the two delved deep into the creative process behind Half Written Story, the first of what will be a two-part album.

While penning the album, Hailee said she prioritized transparency for the sake of her own sense of self.

"It took a lot for me to sort of regain that; regain my sense of self after what I'd gone through what I'd been through. And writing was such a huge form of release and it was just a way through it for me," she explained. "So yeah, I don't know, when it came to releasing these records, I just felt like I had accomplished what I set out to do in being really honest with myself and speaking my truth. And that's something I think everyone is entitled to do."