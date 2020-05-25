Jesse Witnesses the Coronavirus' Impact in 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined gives viewers even more insight into how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting people around the world. The Monday, May 25 episode checks in with Jesse.

Viewers first met Jesse when he was on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with Darcey. These days he's not fighting over how to cut steak, instead he's helping care for a friend who was sick with the coronavirus.

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Jesse films himself shopping for his pal who was hospitalized at the time of his self-taped confessional.