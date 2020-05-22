Kim Kardashian's "Quarantine Workout" Bikini Is Heating Up Instagram

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 22, 2020 9:51 AM
Gym class is now in session!
Kim Kardashian gave fans an inside look into her "quarantine workout" set-up with a steamy post on Instagram. Showing off her toned physique in a brown leopard print bikini, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who switched up her classic brunette strands for a shorter blonde ‘do, can be seen leaning against a Stairmaster from her home gym as she gives the camera a sultry stare. To complete the look, Kim also paired the racy swimwear set with a pair of chunky brown sneakers.
"Quarantine Workout," she captioned the post, which also featured a close-up shot of her high-cut bikini.
As she continues to practice social distancing, Kim has been playing dress-up on Instagram and treating fans to some amazing looks. To announce the launch of her SKIMS Summer Mesh collection, she suited up in a nude loungewear set and heels as a sneak peek. Still sporting her blonde hair, the mom of four also shared a snap of herself wearing a matching lingerie set and crotchless pants, captioning the post: "All dressed up with nowhere to go."
Switching over to beauty, Kim also posted a detailed "quarantine glam" tutorial, which was done using products from her KKW Beauty brand. The video also featured an adorable cameo from her daughter North West, who was curious to see how her famous mama applied her makeup. When the stylish 7-year-old left the room, Kim hilariously addressed the camera and said, "I'm hiding in the guest room, you guys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my kids will not leave me alone."
Earlier this month, a source close to the reality star gave E! News an update on how Kim, Kanye West and their little ones have been faring while being cooped up in the house. "Like all parents with young kids they are trying to keep them busy, engaged, trying their best to balance work, home schooling, etc. but remain grateful that they have their health and each other during this difficult time of crisis in the world," the insider shared.
But it appears that things are slowly starting to return to normal for the family of six. On May 19, it was revealed that KUWTK will begin filming new episodes. Speaking to Elle, executive producer Farnaz Farjam explained that she coordinated with Kris Jenner to create the perfect work-from-home situation so the show can carry on in the meantime.
"She hired a director of photography and a technician, who put on a precautionary hazmat suit and configured brightly-lit rooms in Kim's self-described 'minimalist monastery' mansion and in Khloé [Kardashian]'s Calabasas home," she told the outlet. "There they set up phone-friendly tripods, which were carefully cleaned with sanitary wipes to combat the transfer of any germs. The family waited 24 hours before entering the rooms to further avoid any potential COVID-19 contamination."
We can't wait to see the Kardashian-Jenners back on our screens. But until then, catch up on every episode here.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
