Lori Loughlin Officially Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scandal Via Zoom

Lori Loughlin has formally entered her guilty plea in the ongoing college admissions case.

On Friday, the Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, had a virtual change of plea hearing, during which she entered her guilty plea via Zoom video conference amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

This news comes one day after it was revealed that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty in the case. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed on Thursday that Loughlin and Giannulli had agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

In Thursday's press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, it was stated that under the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, "The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service."