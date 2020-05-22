Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Max Ehrich Totally Predicted Their Romance Years Ago

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 22, 2020 9:15 AM
It looks like Max Ehrich was confident about his feelings for Demi Lovato right from the get-go.
On Thursday, the 27-year-old singer posted a screenshot of a tweet the 28-year-old actor had shared back in 2011.
"All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato," Ehrich wrote on the social network at the time. "#CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant."
Fast-forward almost a decade later, and the two are now dating.
"We love a little manifestation," the two-time Grammy nominee stated.
Lovato also shared a few photos of the couples enjoying some sweet smooches and cuddles and playing with a pup.
Reports of their romance first started spreading in March after the "Sorry Not Sorry" star and The Young and the Restless alum shared a few flirty exchanges on social media.
"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," a source told E! News at the time. "He is a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."
Since then, fans have gotten a few more glimpses into their relationship. For instance, Lovato crashed one of Ehrich's Instagram Live sessions, and the dynamic duo packed on the PDA in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" music video. They've also been social distancing together. For instance, a source told E! News the celebs are "ordering in, cooking and watching movies together."
"Demi and Max are falling in love and [are] so happy together," another insider told E! News last month. "This time has been very special because they have been one-on-one with no distractions or stress from outside life. They've really gotten to know each other on a different level….She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great, and they both see it moving in a serious direction."
It looks like Lovato's family has given him the stamp of approval, too. The first source told E! News "Demi's family thinks Max is a great guy."
