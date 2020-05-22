Can Avery and Ash Survive the Distance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days?

Avery and Ash have not had the smoothest of time testing their 9-month relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Ahead of their first meeting, they broke up several times, but Avery still made the trip from the United States to Australia to meet her relationship expert beau. Once there, she saw him in action and wasn't thrilled with his teachings and gender role views. They seem to have gotten past that drama and Ash introduced Avery to his ex-wife and son. But upon meeting his family, she realized Ash shouldn't move to be with her and be around the world form his son. So, back to America she goes. Will the relationship last?

"I'm going to really miss you," Ash tells Avery in the exclusive sneak peek above.