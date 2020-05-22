Watch Pamela Anderson Throw Shade at Baywatch Remake

It looks like Pamela Anderson wasn't a fan of that recent Baywatch remake.

The 52-year-old actress got real about the revival during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I didn't like it," Anderson said when asked for her honest thoughts by Andy Cohen's "Shady Sunscreen" character. "No, let's just keep the bad TV as bad TV. That's what's charming about Baywatch, you know? Trying to make these movies that are television is just messing with it."

The celebrity then claimed that "$65 million doesn't make a great movie" and said "we made our shows for, like, $500,000."

"We had the same explosions, same scenes in the water," she said. "That was the fun part—being creative."

As fans will recall, Anderson starred on Baywatch along with David Hasselhoff, Jeremy Jackson and more celebrities in the '90s. Then, in 2017, a Baywatch movie was released featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra and more stars. Anderson and Hasselhoff even made cameos in the film and attended the world premiere.