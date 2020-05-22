Jackson Galaxy Is Returning With My Cat From Hell Coronavirus Special to Help With Feisty Felines

So, you find yourself at home surrounded by your loved ones, both human and furry, and you're learning just how rough it can be. Imagine what your cats are going through. Animal Planet and Jackson Galaxy are here to help with a new My Cat From Hell special dedicated to all things quarantining with felines.

The new special, premiering in July, will feature Jackson Galaxy tackling new cat behaviors brought on by the change in their daily lives due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Are cats happy their humans are home all the time now? Are they acting out because they need some social distancing space?