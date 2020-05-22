See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 22, 2020 6:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart

YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel pulled off a special surprise for a nurse in Pennsylvania on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

As part of the program's #HealthCareHero initiative, the 52-year-old host honored Natasha Lewis, who works for the City of Philadelphia in Health Center 9.  

"I love my work. I've been a registered nurse for over 10 years," she said via video chat. "I've been an outpatient for the last 10 years. I enjoy it. I love educating my patients. I love taking care of them when they're well and when they're sick."

Lewis also spoke highly of her co-workers.

"They're getting better. It was tough in the beginning, but we're staying strong," she said. "We're really staying strong. We're a team. Without them, I don't know how I'd be able to do it." 

Kimmel wasn't the only one who wanted to thank Lewis for all of her hard work. In fact, he thought it would be fun to invite someone else from Philadelphia to join their call—Kevin Hart!

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"For the city of Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love, to have individuals like yourself and a team like the one that you have that are doing positive things like that, that's as dope as dope can be to me," the 40-year-old actor and comedian said. "So, this is a big moment for me, too."

Kimmel then gifted Lewis $10,000 from Beyond Meat and told her the plant-based food company would also be sending Beyond Meat care packages and breakfast sandwiches to her team. In addition, the organization donated a million Beyond Burgers to Feeding America in her and Hart's honor.

Watch the video to see her reaction.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Kevin Hart , Celebrities , Feel Good , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.