Daniel Silva Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering YouTuber Corey La Barrie in Car Crash

Daniela Silva plead not guilty to the murder of Corey La Barrie on Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, the Los Angeles District Attorney announced that the Ink Master star entered a plea of not guilty in the death of the YouTuber. He will return to court on June 27, when the judge will review bail.

He is currently facing one murder charge and could potentially serve 15 years to life in state prison.

According to authorities, the Ink Master star was driving a McLaren on the evening of Sunday May 10 when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into a tree and stop sign in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Valley Village, where passersby witnessed Silva attempt to flee the scene. He was "stopped by citizens who came to render aid," and he and La Barrie were taken to a local hospital.