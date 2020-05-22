Look Back at Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas' Cutest Photos In Honor of the Actress' Birthday

And they lived happily ever after!

Today, we're ringing in Ginnifer Goodwin's birthday by looking back at the actress' cutest photos with her husband, Josh Dallas.

The adorable couple's love story is literally right out of a fairytale, as the couple met on the set of ABC's Once Upon a Time playing opposite of each other as Snow White and Prince Charming.

As if that isn't sweet enough, the couple continued to add chapters to their love story when they welcomed two children, Oliver and Hugo Dallas, into their lives.

Goodwin gushed about her role as a parent to E! News at the 2015 People's Choice Awards, saying, "Being a parent—anybody who's a parent I want to, like, give an Oscar to," and added that her husband, "Makes me laugh so much."

While the two are working on individual acting projects now—Goodwin in Women Who Kill and Dallas in the cast of Manifest—we still get to see them together all the time through adorable pics that Dallas shares to his Instagram.