Watch Nick Jonas Surprise a Deserving EMT and Her Family in Amazon Prime's Regular Heroes

Nick Jonas has a surprise for one incredible family in New York.

E! News has an exclusive first look at tomorrow's episode of Amazon Prime's Regular Heroes, which showcases the incredible contributions of people who have gone above and beyond for their community during this pandemic, including some of the people on the frontlines.

In the clip, Jonas surprises Diana Wilson, a New York woman who was inspired by the response to 9/11 to become an EMT. Jonas tells her that Regular Heroes wants to provide food to her entire fire station every day, but there's also a gift for Diana. When her husband died, he left some household projects unfinished, and now they're going to get finished.

That sends Diana into tears, and Jonas starts to cry as well before he reveals her last gift.