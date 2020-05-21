Daytime Emmy Awards 2020 Nominations: The Complete List

Roll out the virtual red carpet! The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards are right around the corner. 

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for this year's Daytime Emmys, which will broadcast Friday, June 26 on CBS at 8 p.m. EST/PST. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from the safety of their own homes. 

"The Daytime Emmys are coming home," President and CEO of NATAS Adam Sharp shared in a press release. "For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that's never been more important. We're delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days."

Notable nominees include Kelly ClarksonAlex Trebek and drumroll, please... E! News. 

Check out the complete list of nominations below: 

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Steve Burton, General Hospital

Thorsten Kaye, The Bold and Beautiful

Jon Lindstrom, General Hospital

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless

Thaao Penghlis, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Finola Hughes, General Hospital

Katherine Kelly Lang, The Bold and the Beautiful

Heather Tom, The Bold and the Beautiful

Maura West, General Hospital

Arianne Zucker, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless

Wally Kurth, Days of Our Lives

Paul Telfer, Days of Our Lives

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital

Chandler Massey, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Tamara Braun, General Hospital

Rebecca Budig, General Hospital

Annika Noelle, The Bold and the Beautiful

Christel Khalil, The Young and the Restless

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama Series

Sasha Calle, The Young and the Restless

Olivia Rose Keegan, Days of Our Lives

Thia Megia, Days of Our Lives

Eden McCoy, General Hospital

Katelyn MacMullin, General Hospital

Judge Judy

Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Outstanding Drama Series

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

The Young and the Restless

General Hospital

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Hot Bench

Judge Judy

The People's Court

Judge Mathis

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Show

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS This Morning

Today show

Good Morning America

Sunday Today with Willie Geist

Outstanding Game Show

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Double Dare

The Price is Right

Jeopardy!

Family Feud

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Red Table Talk

The View

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

The 3rd hour of Today

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman and Anna Navarro, The View

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Larry King, Larry King Now

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

The Kelly Clarkson Show

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

The Talk

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk/Stan Evans

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and KeKe Palmer, GMA3: Strahan, Sara & KeKe

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond, The Talk

Maury Povich, Maury

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Outstanding Entertainment News Show

Access Hollywood

E! News

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

