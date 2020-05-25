Tamar Braxton Looks Back on Her Unforgettable Hair Transformations

Tamar Braxton knows a thing or two about hair.
Whether performing for big crowds, walking a star-studded red carpet or running around with her son, this busy mom realizes that a good hairstyle can be invaluable. And yes, it can totally be switched up depending on the occasion.
So perhaps it's only fitting that Tamar decided to team up with celebrity hair guru Johnny Wright for a new VH1 show that helps rescue clients whose hair has been botched by a beautician from their past.
"To Catch a Beautician is the perfect show to watch now because it's funny, relatable and very entertaining. Most of us are concerned about our hair and what a hot mess it is from not being done," Tamar shared with E! News exclusively. "This will also teach us to leave our hair alone and leave it to the professionals."
And although it may be hard to wait for your favorite hair salon to open up amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tamar reminds fans that you aren't alone.
"We are all struggling with our hair looks. My suggestion is don't use any chemicals. Use gels and oil to put your hair in a sleek ponytail. You can't go wrong," she shared. "It's perfect for the on the couch glam look."
Before To Catch a Beautician premieres Monday night at 9 p.m. on VH1, we asked Tamar to look back on some of her best hairstyles over the year. See her no-filter thoughts in our gallery below.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
2014 Grammys
"That look was my first time being nominated for the Grammys," Tamar Braxton shared with us when looking back on some of her most memorable hairstyles. "I didn't want to cut my brand-new wig, but my glam out voted me. Looking back, it was the right decision."
Bryan Steffy/WireImage
2017 Soul Train Music Awards
"The Soul Train Awards was also one of my favorite looks," the actress confessed. "The sexy Jessica Rabbit look was achieved that night."
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
2017 Daytime Emmy Awards
"The Emmys was also a favorite look of mine," Tamar shared with us. "It was a sleek straight no fuss hair that made my night easy because I didn't have to worry about it."
David Livingston/Getty Images
2018 PrettyLittleThing Party
"I love my hair short...and pink! It's one of my all-time favorite looks," the Braxton Family Values star explained. " I want to go back to that soon."
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2019 Essence Music Festival
"I love that wig! It was easy and it was very humid and hot so I didn't have to worry about losing my curls," the To Catch a Beautician star shared.
Monty Brinton/CBS
2019 Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Finale
"Celebrity Big Brother hair was my lucky wig. I met David Adefeso in that wig, won Head of Household, won the Power of Veto and won the season of Big Brother!" Tamar shared. "This wig is my favorite, but I only bring it out when I need to feel lucky."