Harvey Weinstein's Former Assistant Rowena Chiu Breaks NDA for Tell-All Interview

Rowena Chiu is no longer afraid of Harvey Weinstein and his minions.

His former assistant is once again breaking her ironclad non-disclosure agreement to discuss the disgraced producer's alleged sexual harassment. From her home in Northern California she told Variety that she doesn't care about breaking the NDA as Weinstein has "bigger problems," namely his current incarceration in New York.

Nonetheless, the stay-at-home mom said that she knows there is a "risk" she can be sued every time speaks about the day that Weinstein allegedly pushed her onto a bed and ripped off her tights. That's why she is now working towards changing the legislation regarding NDAs in the U.K., where she lived and eventually worked for Miramax.

Rowena explained that she doesn't hold just Harvey accountable for his alleged actions, but the "system that enables this behavior."

For over 20-years, the former assistant said she was bound to a legal document that "locked [her and Zelda Perkins] out of any type of emotional support whatsoever," something that she claims led her to attempt to commit suicide on two separate occasions.