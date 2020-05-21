ABC Orders David E. Kelley Drama and Kyra Sedgwick Comedy For 2020-2021 Season

David Becker/Getty Images
A new drama and a new comedy are coming to ABC in the coming months.
The network just announced that it has picked up The Big Sky, a drama by David E. Kelley, and Call Your Mother, a comedy from Kari Lizer.
The Big Sky is a mystery thriller about two private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt teaming up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (who also happens to be Cody's estranged wife) to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver. They discover that the sisters are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, and it become a race against the clock.
Katheryn Winnick stars as Jenny Hoyt, with Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, with Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, and John Carroll Lynch also starring.
Call Your Mother is a multicam comedy that stars Kyra Sedgwick as Jean Raines, a mom who realizes her kids have all grown up and left her behind while they live their best lives thousands of miles away, so she reinserts herself into their lives and they realize they might need her more than they thought.
Rachel Sennott, Joey bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares, and Austin Crute all star alongside Sedgwick.
Production on almost all TV shows is currently shut down due to the pandemic, so no premiere dates or schedule is currently available. ABC also canceled a handful of shows and renewed 19 total series
"At a time when we are physically apart and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season—bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, in a statement. "Our top priority now is to work with our studio partners to ensure a safe return to production so that we can build on the strong momentum of a winning lineup with measured bets on new series that will invigorate our air and continue to deliver the quality programming that our viewers have come to expect and love."
Angela Weiss / AFP for Getty Images
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
Walker (CW)
Starring Jared Padalecki, Walker is a remake of the Chuck Norris series Walker, Texas Ranger. The Supernatural veteran plays the title character, a widowed father who returns home to Austin, Texas after spending years undercover.
Brook Mitchell/Getty Images for AFI
The Republic of Sarah (CW)
Stella Baker stars in The Republic of Sarah, a new series about a rebellious high school teacher who uses a loophole to declare her town's independence when faced with destruction from a mining company.
CW
Superman and Lois (CW)
A new entry into the Arrowverse world, Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch play the title characters trying to balance work and home life.
Instagram
Kung Fu (CW)
Olivia Liang stars in this remake from Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Martin Gero and Christina M. Kim. Kung Fu picks up with a young woman in the throes of a quarter-life crisis. She quits school and heads to an isolated monastery in China. Upon return, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and puts her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to good use to bring justice back.
Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for the 2019 Nantucket Film Festival
United We Fall (ABC)
Will Sasso, Christina Vidal and Jane Curtin star in this upcoming family comedy.
Alberto Reyes/Shutterstock
Clarice (CBS)
Rebecca Breeds stars as Clarice Starling in the series that picks up after the events of The Silence of the Lambs.
CBS
B Positive (CBS)
A new Chuck Lorre comedy, B Positive follows a therapist and divorced dad who needs a kidney donor when he encounters a woman from his past who volunteers her own. Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford star.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime
The Equalizer (CBS)
Queen Latifah stars in and executive produces this remake of The Equalizer. She stars as "an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn."
Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Untitled Stabler Law & Order Series (NBC)
Christopher Meloni returns to the Law & Order fold as Elliot Stabler in a new series that sees the one-time SVU character heading up the NYPD's organized crime task force.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Young Rock (NBC)
NBC gave a straight-to-series order for this series inspired by Dwayne Johnson's early life. The series comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan.
NBC
The Kenan Show (NBC)
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson headlines this family comedy about a father balancing work and family life.
NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC)
Ted Danson stars in the new comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock about a wealthy businessman who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons.
Fox
Filthy Rich (Fox)
Originally set for midseason 2020, Filthy Rich stars Kim Cattrall as the matriarch of a Southern family who made their money as televangelists. The sudden death of her husband brings new family members out of the woodwork.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Housebroken (Fox)
Co-created by and starring Clea DeVall, Housebroken follows a therapy dog who leads therapy sessions with other animals from the neighborhood.
Fox
neXt (Fox)
Another holdover from the 2019-2020 seas, John Slattery stars in this drama about a team tasked with stopping a rogue AI.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
The Great North (Fox)
Nick Offerman stars in Fox's latest animated family comedy.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Call Me Kat (Fox)
Mayim Bialik stars in and executive produces the new Fox comedy based on Miranda Hart's acclaimed comedy Miranda. The series follows a woman who wants to prove you don't need everything society tells you you need to be happy.
Fox
I Can See Your Voice (Fox)
Ken Jeong hosts and executive produces this new reality competition series that features contestants trying to tell good and bad singers without ever hearing their voices.