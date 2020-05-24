The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

New hair, don't care!

That continues to be many celebrities' battle-cry while social distancing, with a lot of at-home haircuts and dye jobs going down in the last few months.

This week, Miley Cyrus debuted a new cut, courtesy of her mom, while Sarah Hyland decided to dye her own hair a fiery new color. Plus, a Real Housewife also decided to switch things up, adding a bold new color to her locks.

Aside from that trio, some TV shows also saw major changes, with a CW hit series losing its lead superhero, shocking its fanbase, and The Masked Singer revealing its final three celebs. Were you able to guess which stars transformed into the Frog, the Night Angel and the Turtle?

Oh, and Rachel McAdams showed off a whole new side in a hilarious music video with a beloved comedy star, and a new celebrity tattoo is raising eyebrows after it was spotted in paparazzi photos.