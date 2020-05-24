The Most Surprising Celebrity Transformations of the Week

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., May. 24, 2020 3:00 AM
New hair, don't care!
That continues to be many celebrities' battle-cry while social distancing, with a lot of at-home haircuts and dye jobs going down in the last few months.
This week, Miley Cyrus debuted a new cut, courtesy of her mom, while Sarah Hyland decided to dye her own hair a fiery new color. Plus, a Real Housewife also decided to switch things up, adding a bold new color to her locks.
Aside from that trio, some TV shows also saw major changes, with a CW hit series losing its lead superhero, shocking its fanbase, and The Masked Singer revealing its final three celebs. Were you able to guess which stars transformed into the Frog, the Night Angel and the Turtle?
Oh, and Rachel McAdams showed off a whole new side in a hilarious music video with a beloved comedy star, and a new celebrity tattoo is raising eyebrows after it was spotted in paparazzi photos.
Check out this week's most surprising transformations in pop culture...
Hey, Blondie.
The "Mother's Daughter" singer showed off her new haircut on Instagram Story, rocking a Debbie Harry-inspired mullet-pixie hybrid.
To help Miley achieve her new 'do, celeb hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked the Disney alum's mom, Tish Cyrus, through the process over FaceTime, with the cut also being documented by Vogue as well.
Instagram/Sarah Hyland
The Modern Family star debuted her new hue on Instagram, referencing The Little Mermaid in her caption of the selfie showing off her red hair.
"I wanna be where the people are..." she wrote, adding, "I did this all by myself! Very proud!"
Instagram/Teddi Mellencamp
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star debuted her new look on Instagram, showing off a pink hue.
"After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair. This time, I thought pink!" she wrote. "And while @tedwinator said it looked "hawt" Cruz said I looked crazy."
YouTube/Netflix
The duo is teaming up for a new Netflix comedy and are showing off their vocal chops in a music video.
In Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Ferrell and McAdams play aspiring musicians, named Lars and Sigrid obviously, who get to compete in Eurovision, the global song competition, and it's safe to say they are both showing off their wilder sides, especially The Notebook star.
The CW
The CW superhero series is going to look very different in season two. Mostly because their Batwoman will be played by a new woman.
Fans were shocked when Ruby Rose announced she was exiting the series, with Warner Bros. and The CW announcing they would be recasting the titular role, committing to "a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ," the network and studio confirmed in a statement.
"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles."
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images/ Michael Becker / FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.
KAndi Burruss traded her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach for a crown, being named the winner of The Masked Singer's third season, being unmasked as Night Angel.
The other finalists? Bow Wow was unmasked as Frog and beautiful soul Jesse McCartney was revealed to be the Turtle.
John Roca Photography / MEGA
After penning a scathing op-ed calling into question Ronan Farrow's reporting and fact-checking in the best-selling book Catch and Kill, the former Today show co-host stepped out in Sag Harbor sporting a surprising new ink job.
In photos, Lauer was driving in a car wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a white button-down that showcased his new tattoo on his arm, which read, "Hatred corrodes the container it's carried in."
