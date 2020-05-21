Bachelor Nation's Go-To Stylist Shares 19 Items You Need in Your Closet

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've found yourself looking at a Bachelor Nation member's fashion on Instagram we have some news: You are not alone.

From red carpet attire to street wear, some of your favorite stars from the franchise can't help but dress to impress on and off camera. As for who they have to thank? Look no further than stylist Lisa Marie Cameron.

"Every Bachelorette or Bachelor star I am working with has their own distinct characteristics which keeps my job exciting and different. I'm able to be creative with each member I style and I love collaborating and bringing their personalities to life through my style choices," she shared with E! News exclusively. "These members of Bachelor Nation influence a lot of people and their following wants to know exactly what they're wearing, where it was purchased, how they can obtain the looks for themselves and I love getting to be apart of this creative process."

At first, Colton Underwood had the stylist all to himself. But through word of mouth, other reality stars like Cassie Randolph, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Hannah Godwin, Dylan Barbour and more wanted to work with Lisa after the show.