Why Lori Loughlin Decided to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is ready to move on from the highly publicized college admissions scandal.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed that the Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

According to authorities, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

In a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, it states that under the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, "The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service."

And, under the terms of Giannulli's plea agreement, "The parties have agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service."