Drake and Future's New Song Calls Kylie Jenner a "Side Piece"

Drake and Future just gave Kylie Jenner the most unexpected shout-out.

On Wednesday night, an undisclosed song from the two rappers went viral after it was debuted during Night Owl Sound's Instagram Live. In it, Drake and Future namedrop the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star as they detail the women they've slept with, calling Kylie a "side piece" and using her as a point of reference.

"Yeah, I'm a hater to society," Future can be heard rapping in a video obtained by fans and shared to Twitter. "Real s--t, Kylie Jenner, that's a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf--kin' Kylies."

Kylie wasn't the only celebrity to receive a shout-out by the "Jumpman" rappers. In a similar lyric, the duo also mention Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid as well. "Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls," Drake raps. "Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f--kin' Gigis."