Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Tell Their Story in Netflix's Filthy Rich: 11 Jaw-Dropping Moments

When Jeffrey Epstein died last summer in jail, he left countless unanswered questions in his wake, as well as numerous alleged victims who didn't get the justice they hoped was finally imminent.

The disgraced money manager awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges—a decade after serving a brief, privilege-punctuated prison term for soliciting prostitution and procuring a minor for prostitution—when he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center Jail. Authorities determined his death to be a suicide by hanging, a frustrating if not shocking (he had previously been on suicide watch, though not on that night) turn of events that didn't sit well with the city of New York, the federal Justice Department or anyone who may have been hoping Epstein was on the verge of dragging some of his rich and powerful friends down with him.

But his demise was hardly the final word in this sordid saga that began almost 20 years ago. Rather, it was just a new chapter, as it became alarmingly clear just how far the tentacles of Epstein's money reached, his wealth and philanthropy having gained him access to some very elite circles—political, royal, academic and beyond.

Circles full of people who have insisted they didn't know what kind of a man Epstein—whose plane they flew on and whose house(s) they partied at and whom some of them entrusted to manage millions of dollars of their money—really was.