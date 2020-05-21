The Queer Eye Season 5 Trailer Is Just the Dose of Happiness You Need Today

The city of brotherly love is getting a dose of self-love when the Fab Five from Queer Eye come to town. Netflix released a new trailer for Queer Eye season five featuring Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Tan France spreading their unique brand of confidence and encouragement in Philadelphia.

In Queer Eye season five, the five hosts will help a variety of heroes, including a gay member of the clergy, a father wanting to make a good impression at his daughter's wedding and a new mom trying to strike a balance between work life as a doctor and home life as a parent.

Vincint created a new song for the Netflix reality series, "Be Me," that is featured in the trailer below.