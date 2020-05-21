Teen Wolf Cast Virtually Reuniting for New MTV Reunions Series

The pack is getting back together. Yep, a Teen Wolf reunion is coming.
The cast of the MTV series will reunite for MTV Reunions on Friday, June 5 for the show's anniversary. The virtual reunion, hosted by MTV News' Josh Horowtiz, will benefit First Responders First Charity.
The Teen Wolf reunion will air on the official MTV YouTube channel and Teen Wolf social accounts. This will be the first installment MTV Reunions, a new series that will see cast members of TV shows reuniting to raise money for charity.
On board for the Teen Wolf reunion are creator Jeff Davis and cast members Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, Ian Bohen, Charlie Carver, Max Carver, Arden Cho, Cody Christian, Shelly Henning, Dylan O'Brien, Melissa Ponzio, Tyler Posey, Holland Roden and Dylan Sprayberry, all from the safety of their own homes.
Expect the cast to reflect on the show's memorable moments, filming experiences and share how they're dealing with the unpredictability of living during the coronavirus pandemic.
Teen Wolf premiered nine years ago, June 5, 2011, on MTV. The show followed Scott McCall (Posey), a high school student who gets bitten by a werewolf and struggles to cope with his new life, how it effects his friends and his family. The show wrapped up in 2017. In March 2020, Posey tweeted about bringing the series back, stoking the revival flames.
"Hey @MTV i think it's time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes. First Jersey shore family vacation. Now teen wolf high school reunion. I'm ready. And 28 so it's an appropriate age," Posey tweeted.
Hey, he's getting some type of a reunion.
In a release, MTV said 100 percent of the proceeds raised by the Teen Wolf reunion will go to the first responder charity.