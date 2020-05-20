The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Winners Bri Stauss and Chris Watson on Life After the Show

Some congratulations are in order.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart aired its first season finale last night and crowned Bri Stauss and Chris Watson as the winning couple. Absolutely no one was surprised because Chris and Bri have been the most solid couple all season, with zero drama compared to any and all other couples. They found each other on night one and pretty much never looked back until they were named the winners by judges Taye Diggs, Jewel, Rita Wilson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and Jason Tartick.

Now, they've released an album including five new songs and five of their covers from the series, and while they're staying safer at home in separate states, their relationship and musical partnership is still going strong.

We chatted with them on Monday about their experience on the show and after the show, and what it was like to relive their love story every Monday night for the past six weeks.