The Masked Singer Finale Unmasks Night Angel, Frog, and Turtle: Who Won?

Congratulations are in order.

The Masked Singer just closed out season three by unmasking its final three and declaring a winner, and while there were no big surprises among the final three, that doesn't make it any less delightful to find out who they were.

First, the Frog landed in third place. We've been saying it was Bow Wow since the beginning, and so we were absolutely thrilled to see that it was, in fact, the rapper Bow Wow, who said his daughter will be excited to find out that her dad was on the show, but not that excited.

"She's gonna be mad that I didn't win," he said.

So who did win?

That would be Night Angel, who revealed herself after we saw Turtle take off his mask to confirm that he is Jesse McCartney. He gave a shoutout to Night Angel before giving us a little reprise of his performance.