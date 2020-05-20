Gigi Hadid Reveals How Her Pregnancy Impacted Fashion Month Appearance

Gigi Hadid is setting the record straight on how she achieves her picture perfect visage.

In a conversation with Maybelline makeup artist, Erin Parsons, the runway model revealed that contrary to popular opinion, she has not had any fillers injected. For many years, she and sister Bella Hadid's appearance have been the subject of speculation, especially during this last fashion month.

But as Gigi explained on Wednesday, her plump cheeks have "always" been fuller and have only gotten bigger as her first pregnancy progresses. "People think I do fillers on my face, and that's why my face is round—I've had this since I was born. Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know," the star explained.

The 25-year-old added, "I think I like, have the cheeks already, so it's like there's not a lot to like, fill in."