10 Jaw-Dropping Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., May. 20, 2020 4:01 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We're avid Anthropologie sale shoppers, and boy do they have a bargain for you in the form of their Memorial Day sale. All sale items ring up an extra 50% off, except for furniture which is an extra 25%, off when you add them to your cart.
So below, shop the best deals we've found on furniture, clothing and more at Anthropologie's Memorial Day sale.
You can't beat a beautiful journal like this one for only $7. Pick either your first or last initial. This is also a great find for gifting.
This midcentury-style armchair is unique thanks to its rug upholstery. It can be placed both indoors and out.
This stunning duster kimono is perfect for summer nights or as a beach cover-up. We love its jungle print.
We love Paige denim, and these high-waisted cargo skinny jeans are no exception. They hug you in all the right places and have cool pocket details.
The bone inlay of these nightstands is super eye-catching when paired with brass hardware. If your bedroom is feeling a bit uninspired, these will really pep things up.
This comfy chair will function as a statement piece wherever you place it. It has a bold black and white vine pattern.
If you're in the market for a professional top with an of-the-moment design, this mock-neck shirt is for you. It's made of a comfy cotton you can wear all day.
Paper-bag shorts are great for emphasizing your waist, and we love this classic gingham pair. The cotton shorts are made and designed in Los Angeles.
It's the perfect time to pick out a new pair of sunnies for the summer. The '30s-inspired cat-eye style of these is super on trend.
These chic tapered trousers are office-ready and have an of-the-moment paper-bag waist. We love their classic plaid print.
Want to continue sale shopping? These are the best Memorial Day sales from A to Z.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?