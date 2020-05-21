Happy Gemini Season! See Which Celebrities Share the Sun Sign

by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:00 AM
These celebrities put the gem in Gemini!
Today, we're celebrating the start of Gemini season and appreciating the stars who share the sun sign.
As you'll notice, there are a ton of hyper-accomplished celebs who call themselves Geminis, but it totally makes sense considering the astrological sign is associated with traits of being adaptable, intelligent and outgoing.
After all, being a social butterfly has to help personalities like Andy Cohen and his bestie Anderson Cooper bring out the best in their guests on their respective shows on Bravo and CNN.
Plus, being flexible allows Geminis to dominate in multiple facets of business, like Kanye West in both hip-hop and fashion or Nicole Kidman on-screen as an actress and behind-the-scenes producing shows like Big Little Lies.
You've also got smart performers like comedian Amy Schumer, whose quick wit comes across in her hilarious stand-up routines.
Basically, if you have a Gemini in your life, you are in great company!
Take a look at our favorite famous Geminis below.
PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock
Birthday: May 22
The supermodel is just like us when it comes to wanting to stay safe in the coronavirus pandemic, uploading to her YouTube channel intensive videos of how she keeps her space clean when flying.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Birthday: May 22
While we no longer get to enjoy seeing the actress in Once Upon a Time, the performer's latest show Why Women Kill has been renewed for a second season.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday: May 25
In the mood for a campy movie to watch during quarantine? Fire up your HBO (or hit up a friend for their password) because Octavia Spencer's campy thriller Ma is worth the watch.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday: May 25
We're used to seeing our Olympians on a box of Wheaties, but vegan Aly Raisman is now one of the faces on Silk's new soymilk cartons.
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Birthday: May 26
In case you missed it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star nabbed his own show on E! last year when he hosted the home flipping show Flip It Like Disick.
Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Producers Guild of America/AP Images
Birthday: May 30
The Frozen singer has been bringing the music to our ears during quarantine, as she and other stars like Ben Platt have been singing some of our favorite songs during the Disney Singalong events.
Article continues below
Ken Ishii/Getty Images for Disney
Birthday: May 31
Earlier this year, Colin Farrell made headlines when he confirmed he will playing the role of iconic villain Penguin in next year's The Batman.
Noam Galai/WireImage
Birthday: June 1
Fun fact: Amy Schumer is the first-ever female comedian to play at the famed Madison Square Garden.
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Birthday: June 1
Miss the Project Runway star? Check out her latest show, Making the Cut, on Amazon Prime to fill your fashion needs.
Article continues below
Bryan Bedder for Getty Images
Birthday: June 2
The Watch What Happens Live host celebrates his birthday one day earlier than bestie Anderson Cooper.
Jason Merritt/WireImage
Birthday: June 3
The long-time CNN anchor welcomed his first son, Wyatt Morgan, at the end of April.
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Birthday: June 4
The famous actress is also famous for giving back and serves as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.
Article continues below
Twitter / Kim Kardashian
Birthday: June 8
The rapper and fashion mogul officially joined the billionaire's club earlier this year when Forbes reported his net worth crossed the threshold, in large part thanks to his wildly successful Yeezy sneaker line.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Birthday: June 13
Of course you remember them from their movies, but did you know that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen also have a successful fashion line? The twins own the fashion label Elizabeth & James, which is also named after their younger siblings.
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Birthday: June 13
Sorry to fans of Chris Evans' white sweater from Knives Out! On a recent appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor lamented that he thinks wearing a cable knit sweater now would just make people roll their eyes.
"I can't wear it anymore. It's a shame."
Article continues below
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Birthday: June 14
If you missed the Pretty Little Liars actress on your screen, have no fear! Lucy Hale now can be seen starring in Katy Keene, a spin-off of Riverdale.
Jessica Bordner Photography
Birthday: June 17
The tennis champion has a slew of accomplishments, including winning gold medals during the 2000 Olympics, and is considered one of the best players of all time.
Trae Patton/NBC
Birthday: June 18
While we're used to hearing Blake Shelton's voice crooning on our favorite country music radio station, you may be surprised to learn that the singer is also a voice actor! He's voiced characters for movies like UglyDolls and The Angry Birds Movie.
Article continues below
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Birthday: June 20
Big Little Lies fans, get ready, because Nicole Kidman's production company Blossom Films is developing another Liane Moriarty book! Her adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers is set to premiere later this year.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Birthday: June 22
The acclaimed actress broke her own record for Golden Globes nominations last summer when she earned her 34th nod for her performance in Big Little Lies.
