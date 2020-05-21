Here's Your First Look at Vanderpump Rules' Shocking Virtual Season 8 Reunion!

The Vanderpump Rules reunion may be virtual, but the cast is still SURving up drama.

In this exclusive first look at the season eight reunion (which kicks of Tuesday, June 2 at 9 p.m.), Lisa Vanderpump and her crew are dressed to the nines and ready for much-needed confrontations. While the teaser starts off pleasantly enough, with Brittany Cartwright declaring, "It's reunion day!" and Lisa teasing Andy Cohen for his casual appearance, it doesn't take long for things to descend into chaos.

"Whose gonna be the first one to cry?" Scheana Shay asks.

The answer: Unclear, since everyone is crying.

Cut to footage of Scheana, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Danica Dow and Dayna Kathan all dabbing their faces. Not to mention, Brittany is seen exploding at the group, "This was one of the hardest times I had to go through in my f--king life."

And she isn't the only one who had a tough season. We're, of course, talking about Kristen Doute's falling out with best friends Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.