Where Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Really Stand Amid Breakup Rumors

Sofia Richie will continue to stand by Scott Disick's side—even if she's a bit further away than usual.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star checked out of rehab this month, speculation surfaced that the longtime couple had called it quits after Sofia was spotted out and about sans her usual plus-one. In paparazzi photos snapped this week, the 21-year-old model stepped out with friends who TMZ claimed she's been staying with in Malibu.

However, a source tells E! News exclusively that Scott and Sofia are far from over.

"She has been giving Scott space to figure out his next steps, but has consistently been supporting him," the insider shares. "Their relationship has been 3 years of ups and downs, but she isn't leaving him to the dust. She's very loyal to Scott."

And as for why Sofia and Scott haven't stepped out publicly together in some time? The answer has to do with preserving his mental health.