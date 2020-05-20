Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium to Attend Military Academy

Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium is ready to embark on the next chapter of her life.

According to a statement from the Belgian Royal Palace, the 18-year-old will begin her training at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels this fall, the same school that her father, King Philippe, attended from 1978 to 1981. Her cousin and uncle were also educated at the well-regarded academy.

Not only is she following in her father's footsteps, Princess Elisabeth is also being celebrated for her admission, as it is a highly competitive application process. In order to get in, applicants need to pass the basic military test before taking a challenging exam that tests their knowledge in mathematics and French and Dutch written language tests. From there, the academy whittles down their choices to 150 students.

When classes commence in the fall, the Princess, who is next in line for the thrown, will learn about the four components of the Belgian defense: Army, Air Force, Navy and Medical.