Kourtney Kardashian Is "Proud" of Her Body After Slamming Pregnancy Speculation

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 20, 2020 2:16 PM
Sometimes, Kourtney Kardashian can't ignore the negativity.
When the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posts to social media, chances are hundreds of followers will leave a mixture of positive and negative comments.
But recently, the Poosh creator came across a few users who thought she was pregnant.
"I commented back and said, ‘This is the shape of my body. I gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape and I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body.' I don't think I look pregnant at all," Kourtney shared in a new Poosh YouTube video for Wellness Wednesday. "We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it so that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy."
She continued, "Sometimes I can be more sarcastic but I think kill them with kindness is my motto and try not to let those comments affect you and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments. I know it's easier said then done but really try to keep the positivity for your mental health. "
Kourtney's advice comes after a fan asked how she protects her mental health from cyber bullying.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to address because she admits to seeing a lot of negativity online.
"There's so much positivity as well and I think we tend to focus on the negative and I notice for myself that the negative questions stand out to me where I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair," she shared.
Ultimately, the proud mom and businesswoman is all about being confident and wanting her followers to feel comfortable in the skin they are in.
As for the haters, let them be your motivators.
"I'm really big on loving all of yourself," she previously shared in an Instagram Live. "I think also not taking yourself so seriously [and] try to not be so hard on yourself."
She added, "I think the awareness of doing certain things is the important part. But I think just knowing that we're not perfect."
Catch up on old episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians online now.
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday 29 March at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
