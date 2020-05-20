Pregnant Ciara Celebrates Son Future's Birthday With "Quarantine Obstacle Course”

Wed., May. 20, 2020

Ciara sure knows how to throw an awesome birthday party. 

On Tuesday, the "One, Two Step" singer celebrated her son Future's 6th birthday with quite the fanfare, transforming her and husband Russell Wilson's backyard into an arcade with her "quarantine obstacle course." 

Giving fans a sneak peek of into their festivities, the mom-to-be shared several videos from the fun-filled day on her Instagram Stories, which included a videos of the family's dodgeball tournament, their delicious bites and the games they played.

When it came to entertainment, little Future, who was proudly sporting a birthday crown, got to battle his parents in a round of Beyblade Battle. Then, he showed off his impressive bottle flipping skills while playing Bottle Bullseye. To make their family dodgeball game more fun, Ciara, Russell, Future and Sienna Princess wore bubble suits, which the 3-year-old seem to enjoy the most. 

Over on the food side, Ciara had arranged for the birthday boy to munch on classic carnival grub like hamburgers, corndogs and French fries. For dessert, she set up a DIY s'mores bar for the youngins and an extravagant 2-tier birthday cake.

After their day of games and treats, the family of four ended Future's birthday on a high note with a surprise indoor camping adventure by decking out their living room in tents and decorating each one with string lights to create a mystical oasis.

"The simple things can be the sweetest," Ciara shared along with a video of their little ones exploring the makeshift campsite. "In door camping was lit @DangeRussWilson."

Reflecting on Future's amazing birthday party, the "Level Up" singer gave fans another look at her adorable son's big day with a sweet family selfie.

"Counting The Blessings. Grateful for Joy," she captioned the sweet post, which also included a snapshot of the stunning birthday décor she had set up in their backyard. "Good ol Qurantine Obstacle Course and In Door Camping Birthday for The Birthday Boy #Grateful."

Ahead of the celebrations, Ciara gave Future a heartwarming birthday shout-out on Instagram: "6 Kisses for the #Birthday Boy. My Baby Boys growing up, and I'm just so proud and grateful! You're obsessed with knowing Jesus, Reading, Learning, Loving, and Smiling! I see the beautiful works of God by seeing you grow! Happy Birthday Sushine! Mommy Loves you sooo much!"

Russell also wished his stepson a happy birthday, writing, "You are my daily inspiration. My best friend...Full of Love, Joy, and Grace. I thank Jesus everyday for who you are & being able to lead & guide you. Your future is forever endless and I pray you swim into every opportunity and obstacle in life with this much Love and Enthusiasm. Happy 6th Birthday Future! Daddy loves you!"

