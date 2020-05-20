Jeffree Star Responds to Backlash Over His Controversial Cremated Palette

Jeffree Star has entered the chat.

On Wednesday, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the pandemic. Addressing critiques that the line's name was inappropriate considering the current global climate, he took to YouTube to explain the personal connection behind the controversial collection's moniker and apologize to those he had offended.

"It takes months and months and months, and sometimes a year plus, to actually make a product," Star, who was sporting the palette in the video, began. "So, there were some people saying, ‘Jeffree, it's a little weird timing. There's a lot going on in the world.' But, for me, this is art and I never come from a negative place, you guys. My own father who passed away and my two dogs who passed away last year are all cremated and it is a tradition in my family."